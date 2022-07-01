Andhra Pradesh TRANSCO CMD asks officials to ensure 9-hour power supply to agriculture

AP TRANSCO Chairman and Managing Director B. Sridhar held a meeting with TRANSCO and Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited(APEPDCL) officials at the APEPDCL corporate office on Friday and appealed to them to take necessary steps to provide uninterrupted quality power to the consumers in the jurisdiction of the APEPDCL.

Mr. Sridhar reviewed the progress of works, undertaken by APTRANSCO and APEPDCL, with the officials. He asked the authorities to give priority to provision of nine hours of power to agriculture during the daytime along with 24/7 quality power to industries and domestic consumers.

Keeping in view the current power supply and distribution capacity and the future demand, the officials were directed to take necessary steps to construct sub-stations to provide uninterrupted quality power to the consumers.

APEPDCL CMD K. Santhosha Rao, Directors D. Chandram, B. Ramesh Prasad, CGM A.V.V. Suryapratap, and APTRANSCO officials participated.