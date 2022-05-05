Andhra Pradesh: Trains cancelled as tree falls on traction equipment

A large tree fell on the Over Head Equipment (railway traction) leading to major damage and interruption in power supply, resulting in the cancellation, diversion and rescheduling of some trains, according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi..

The trains that have been cancelled include 18528 Visakhapatnam-Rayagada, leaving Visakhapatnam on May 5, 18527 Rayagada-Visakhapatnam train, leaving Rayagada on May 6, 08528 Visakhapatnam-Raipur train, leaving Visakhapatnam on May 6, 08527 Raipur-Visakhapatnam train, leaving Raipur on May 6, 08546 Visakhapatnam-Koraput special train, leaving Visakhapatnam on May 6 and train no. 08545 Koraput-Visakhapatnam special train, leaving Koraput, on May 6.

The trains diverted are 22973 Gandhidham – Puri express, which left Gandhidham on May 4, will run in diverted route via Titlagarh-Sambalpur-Angul-Khurda Road and train no. 18448 Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Hirakhand express, leaving Jagdalpur on May 5, will run in diverted route via Koraput-Araku-Kottavalasa-Vizianagaram.

Train no. 18518 Visakhapatnam-Korba express, leaving Visakhapatnam on May 5, has been rescheduled to leave late by 2 hours.