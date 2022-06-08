Andhra Pradesh: Tourists elated as first scheduled cruise liner arrives in Visakhapatnam

The ‘Empress’ by Cordelia Cruises carries 1,200 people on board

Harshvi, a young woman from Mumbai, was all smiles when asked about her experience on the cruise liner, which arrived at the Visakhapatnam Port from Chennai on Wednesday morning.

She was elated while narrating about her two-nights-one-day extravaganza on board the ‘Empress’ by Cordelia Cruises.

“I, along with my sisters, had a gala time. We swam in the pool, relished the lavish spread of delicacies and enjoyed the complimentary shows. The all-inclusive fare is reasonable,” says Ms. Harshvi.

Tourists who travelled by the cruise liner ‘Empress’, taking a selfie in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Ramakrishna from Seethammadhara in the city travelled in the cruise liner from Chennai to Vizag. “We travelled in a 60-member group of relatives and friends. It was an amazing experience. The accommodation, food and hospitality were very good. We felt as if we were abroad,” he says.

“People of all age groups had fun as there were separate decks for different types of entertainment. You can enjoy alone or meet new people,” says another tourist.

The passengers, who arrived in Visakhapatnam in the first scheduled cruise liner with 1,200 tourists on board, were accorded a grand welcome with the beating of drums.

The onlookers watched in awe the multi-storeyed ship anchored at the berth. Some of the passengers danced to the drum beats.

“This is a historical movement for the people of Visakhapatnam. It will help put the Port City on the global tourism map,” says R. Purnima Devi, in-charge District Tourism Officer.

“This cruise liner can carry up to 1,800 passengers. In all, 1,200 passengers arrived this morning, of whom 900 will stay back in the city. As many as 300 tourists have booked for the round trip and about 1,200 tourists, who have booked their tickets to Chennai from Vizag, will sail for Chennai this evening,” says Traffic Manager of Visakhapatnam Port, Ratna Shekar.

The efforts of Visakhapatnam Port Chairman K. Rama Mohana Rao and the Andhra Pradesh Tourism have helped in the launch of the cruise liner service from Visakhapatnam, he added.

The cruise liner ‘Empress’, which arrived from Chennai to Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Upcoming trips

Two more trips will be operated from Vizag to Chennai on June 15 and 22. The cruise will depart from Vizag on day one and reach Puducherry on the third day. The passengers will be taken on sight seeing till the evening. The ship will depart the same evening and reach Chennai on the fourth day morning.

In the return direction, the cruise ship will depart from Chennai and reach Visakhapatnam on the third day.