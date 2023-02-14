HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh: Tourist police kiosks will be very useful for people, says ASR disrict SP

He inaugurates the kiok at the Tribal Museum at Araku Valley

February 14, 2023 10:34 pm | Updated 11:22 pm IST - PADERU

The Hindu Bureau

Superintendent of Police, Alluri Sitarama Raju district, P. Satish Kumar, said that tourist police kiosks will come in very handy for the tourists visiting ASR district. He was speaking after inaugurating the kiosk at the Tribal Museum at Araku Valley.

He said that thousands of tourists visit the museum and the tourist police would be available round the clock to help them in case of any emergency. Apart from the contact numbers arranged at the kiosk, the police would also come out with brochures regarding the various tourist destinations in ASR district, distance from Araku Valley and contact numbers to get a taxi, he said.

Apart from Tribal Museum (Araku Valley), the other two areas where the tourist kiosks are being arranged are Borra Caves (Anantagiri) and Devipatnam.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.