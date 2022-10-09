Andhra Pradesh: Tourist guides of Borra Caves seek better wages, regularisation of services

Visitors taking pictures of Mudasarlova reservoir which is full of water following rains in the last few days in Visakhapatnam. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Borra Caves, the geological formations, considered to be one million years old, have been drawing tourists from across the country for a long. Guides play an important role in creating interest among tourists, but they allege that contrary to assurances given by the government, their services have not been regularised even after 25 years.

“The Tourism Department is getting good revenue as the tourist inflow has increased this season. On an average around 10,000 tourists are visiting the caves during weekends. The entry ticket price has also been hiked from ₹70 to ₹80 for adults and from ₹50 to ₹60 for children,” Killo Someswara Rao, president of the Guides Association of Borra Caves. .

“The Tourism Department had recruited 20 local tribal youth as guides in 1993 and we were given training for a week in Hyderabad. They had promised to regularise our services but that did not happen till now. We are being paid ₹22,000 a month after 25 years,” he laments.

Meanwhile, Chairman of AP State Commission for STs K. Ravi Babu recently held discussions with the officials of various departments on the issue of the tribals appointed as guides at Borra Caves. Referring to various reports, he said that the caves were attracting between 7,000 and 10,000 tourists this season on weekdays and during weekends the number was crossing 10,000.

Referring to the letter written to the MD of APTDC by the then Secretary to Government (Tribal Welfare) V. Nagi Reddy on October 9, 2007, Mr. Ravi wanted the officials to ensure that 20% of the revenue from ticket sales at Borra Caves should be given for the development of Borra Gram Panchayat.

He recalled that the Secretary (TW) had suggested that the amount could be utilised for laying and maintenance of the road leading to the caves, including lighting, parking and footpath etc. apart from meeting the community needs of the panchayat and adjoining areas.

“The entry ticket price was increased only from October 6. The number of visitors to the caves is around 5,000 on average during weekends. On October 6, a total of 418 adults and 775 children visited the caves. Even after the hike, the revenue from entry tickets is less than ₹88,000. The ₹4.19 lakh revenue, which the tribal people claim was received from other package services like transport,” APTDC Divisional Manager Babuji told The Hindu, when contacted on Friday.

“We are ready to give 20% of the revenue from ticket sales to the panchayat. But, the panchayat officials are showing us the works on paper without giving proper account or photographic evidence of the work done by them,” he said.