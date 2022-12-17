Andhra Pradesh: Tourism Minister Roja to inaugurate resorts at Lambasingi on December 18

December 17, 2022 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The accommodation facility was constructed by Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation at a cost of ₹3 crore

The Hindu Bureau

Tourism Minister R.K. Roja will be inaugurating the newly-constructed Haritha Tourism Resorts at Lambasingi in Chintapalli mandal in Alluri Sitarama Raju district on December 18 (Sunday). The accommodation facility was constructed by the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) with a budget of ₹3 crore.

As per the officials, Ms Roja will reach Lambasingi from Narsipatnam at around 9 a.m. and would take part in the inaugural. She will leave to Visakhapatnam from Lambasingi at around 11 a.m., where she is expected to take part in a couple of sports events organised by the State Government.

There has been a demand for cottages at Lambasingi for a very long time. Due to lack of this accommodation facility, tourists are forced to stay either at Paderu or Narsipatnam.

