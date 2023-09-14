Andhra Pradesh Tourism Department invites entries for video competition

September 14, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Regional Director of Andhra Pradesh Tourism Authority (APTA) and the Executive Director of Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) are organising ‘Andhra Pradesh Tourism Video Competition’, in view of World Tourism Day, scheduled to be celebrated on September 27.

Tourism Department Regional Director Srinivasa Pani on September 14 (Thursday) said that interested people could create and upload a three-minute (maximum) video of any tourist spots in six districts— Srikakulam, Parvathipuram-Manyam, Vizianagaram, Alluri Sitharamaraju, Visakhapatnam, and Anakapalli.

He said that the video should highlight the unique features and attractions of the spot. Candidates may prefer unexplored and lesser-known tourist spots, which will be given priority. The voice-over language for the videos shall be either Telugu or English, he said.

People from Srikakulam, Parvathipuram-Manyam, Vizianagaram, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Visakhapatnam, and Anakapalli districts can only participate in the competition and the deadline for submitting the videos is 5 p.m., September 25. For video submissions and additional information, people can visit: https://aptourism.ap.gov.in/apworldtourismday/#/Register

“A distinguished panel of judges will be appointed by the APTA for the assessment of the videos. The winner of the first prize will get a cash award of ₹10,000 followed by ₹5,000 and ₹3,000 for the second and third prize winners respectively. The prizes will be given away during World Tourism Day celebration on September 27,” he added.