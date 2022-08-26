Andhra Pradesh: toll increases to four in accident in Alluri Sitaramaraju district

The death toll in the Madigunta road accident under Chintapalli police station limits increased to four, as another youth succumbed to injuries, in Alluri Sitarama Raju district on Friday

Two motorcycles collided head-on at high speed at Madigunta village in the ASR district on Thursday evening.

P. Matchiraju of Tajangi village, G. Joseph of Dumbriguda and Pangi Sanyasi Rao of GK Veedhi died in the incident. Surya Padal and Chinnabbai received injuries. All the victims are aged around 20 to 24 years.

Surya Padal was referred to King George Hospital, since he suffered severe injuries. He died undergoing treatment at KGH on Friday.

Chintapalli Police have registered a case.