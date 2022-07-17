Andhra Pradesh: tiger still roaming in Anakapalli district, says official
The Royal Bengal tiger, which has been moving in Anakapalli district for the past few days, and was said to be heading towards Alluri Sitaramaraju district, reportedly came back to Anakapalli district, retracing its steps by about 10 km. It killed a buffalo at Chintapalem in the early hours of Sunday.
“The tiger is moving in the same area. It made a cattle kill,” District Forest Officer Ananth Shankar said.
