Andhra Pradesh: tiger kills cow at Bouluwada in Anakapalli mandal
A cage was set up to trap the animal, says forest official
The elusive tiger, which is lurking in the forest areas of Anakapalli district, killed a cow in the early hours of Sunday.
The cow was killed at Bouluwada village of Anakapalli mandal, about 6 km away from Vissannapeta, where a buffalo was killed by the tiger on Wednesday night.
Visakhapatnam District Forest Officer Ananth Shankar said that a cage was set up and the urine of a tigress and scat samples were placed in the cage to lure the tiger into the cage.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.