Andhra Pradesh: tiger kills cow at Bouluwada in Anakapalli mandal

The elusive tiger, which is lurking in the forest areas of Anakapalli district, killed a cow in the early hours of Sunday.

The cow was killed at Bouluwada village of Anakapalli mandal, about 6 km away from Vissannapeta, where a buffalo was killed by the tiger on Wednesday night.

Visakhapatnam District Forest Officer Ananth Shankar said that a cage was set up and the urine of a tigress and scat samples were placed in the cage to lure the tiger into the cage.


