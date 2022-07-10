Andhra Pradesh: tiger kills cow at Bouluwada in Anakapalli mandal

Special Correspondent July 10, 2022 21:46 IST

A cage was set up to trap the animal, says forest official

The elusive tiger, which is lurking in the forest areas of Anakapalli district, killed a cow in the early hours of Sunday. The cow was killed at Bouluwada village of Anakapalli mandal, about 6 km away from Vissannapeta, where a buffalo was killed by the tiger on Wednesday night. Visakhapatnam District Forest Officer Ananth Shankar said that a cage was set up and the urine of a tigress and scat samples were placed in the cage to lure the tiger into the cage.



