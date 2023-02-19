Andhra Pradesh: Three youths killed as two-wheeler falls into gorge in ASR district

February 19, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - PADERU

Three youths died in a road accident at Rayapadu Junction under Ananthagiri Police Station limits in Alluri Sitarama Raju district in the early hours of Sunday. The incident allegedly occurred when the trio were returning home after attending Maha Sivaratri celebrations.

The deceased were identified as R. Buttanna, S. Rambabu and B. Ganesh, all aged around 20 years. The youth hailed from Degasalthangi village of Bhurja panchayat in Hukumpeta mandal.

Sub-Inspector of Ananthagiri Police Station K. Ramu said that the three youths had attended Maha Sivaratri celebrations at Languparthi village in Ananthagiri mandal on Sunday night. After attending the event, the trio were returning home on a two-wheeler, around 3 a.m., when they met with the accident. The police suspect that overspeeding and rash driving might be the cause for the accident. Buttanna, who was driving the bike, had allegedly hit the median on the left side, while negotiating a steep curve, which led them to fall into a gorge along with the vehicle. The trio had sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot, the police added.

The bodies were shifted for post-mortem. Ananthagiri police have registered a case.