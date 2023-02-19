ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Three youths killed as two-wheeler falls into gorge in ASR district

February 19, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - PADERU

The accident occurred when they were returning home after attending Maha Sivaratri celebrations, say police

The Hindu Bureau

Three youths died in a road accident at Rayapadu Junction under Ananthagiri Police Station limits in Alluri Sitarama Raju district in the early hours of Sunday. The incident allegedly occurred when the trio were returning home after attending Maha Sivaratri celebrations.

The deceased were identified as R. Buttanna, S. Rambabu and B. Ganesh, all aged around 20 years. The youth hailed from Degasalthangi village of Bhurja panchayat in Hukumpeta mandal.

Sub-Inspector of Ananthagiri Police Station K. Ramu said that the three youths had attended Maha Sivaratri celebrations at Languparthi village in Ananthagiri mandal on Sunday night. After attending the event, the trio were returning home on a two-wheeler, around 3 a.m., when they met with the accident. The police suspect that overspeeding and rash driving might be the cause for the accident. Buttanna, who was driving the bike, had allegedly hit the median on the left side, while negotiating a steep curve, which led them to fall into a gorge along with the vehicle. The trio had sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot, the police added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The bodies were shifted for post-mortem. Ananthagiri police have registered a case.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US