Andhra Pradesh: Three-year-old dies after honeybee attack in Alluri Sitharamaraju district

A three-year-old boy reportedly died after being bitten by a swarm of honeybees, while he was sleeping in his house at Pittalapadu in Mampa area in Alluri Sitharamaraju district on Friday evening. According to the police, the boy was sleeping in a cradle which was hung to a tree, when the family members were involved in agricultural works. A swarm of honeybees have attacked the boy. During the incident, the boy’s grandmother was working nearby. But she could not hear the screams of the toddler, since she had hearing problems. It was learnt that the boy died despite being provided medical aid at Chintapalli. When the police came to know about the information, the family had already performed the final rites.