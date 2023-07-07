Andhra Pradesh: Three RTC bus commuters injured in road accident in Anakapalli district

July 07, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

Three persons, including two women, were injured when an RTC bus reportedly hit a lorry on the rear side near Tallapalem area under Kasimkota police station limits in Anakapalli district on Friday.

As per the police, the accident occurred at around 3.15 a.m. when the bus was going from Jangareddygudem to Visakhapatnam with about 30 commuters. Among the injured, two women aged 47 and 35 years hailed from Manyam district and Vizianagaram district respectively, while the other victim aged 37 years belongs to Visakhapatnam. Police said that the three persons were shifted to hospital, where they were given treatment and discharged by the doctors.

A case was registered and further investigation is on.