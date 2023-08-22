ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Three persons arrested on charge of cultivating ganja in five acres in Alluri Sitharamaraju district

August 22, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - PADERU

The Hindu Bureau

The G. Madugula police arrested three persons for allegedly cultivating ganja in five acres in the interior areas of Nurmati region in Alluri Sitharamaraju district on Tuesday.

Based on credible information over ganja cultivation in the interior areas of G. Madugula mandal, followng instructions from the higher officials, a team of police led by Sub-Inspector of G. Madugula A. Srinivasa Rao, Revenue Department officials and the Forest Department staff conducted raid at Gadigunta village, where three persons were found involved in ganja cultivation. They were arrested under the NDPS Act. The official teams have also destroyed the ganja crop.

