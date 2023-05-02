Andhra Pradesh: Three of a five-member gang arrested for extorting money in the name of Maoists in Alluri Sitharama Raju district

May 02, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - PADERU

The G. Madugula police arrested three persons of a five-member gang who have been extorting money from people by claiming themselves as Maoists in Alluri Sitharama Raju district. Among them two were said to be ex-militia members.

The arrested were identified as Gemmeli Sathibabu, Mulajangi Chinnarao and Killo Epra.

During the arrest, the police have recovered three manpacks, two air pistols, three SBBL guns, three mobile phones, ₹45,000, two bikes and three olive green dresses from the accused.

Addressing a press conference at G.Madugula PS, Superintendent of Police Tuhin Sinha said that on April 21, the gang members went to Alagam village in Luvvasingi Panchayat of G.Madugula, and called the contractor to the hill through the sarpanch. Demanding ₹30 lakh, they threatened to kill him if he did not pay the amount by the end of the month. The accused also burnt his earthmoving machinery and then left the place.

The SP said that among the accused, Gemmeli Sathibabu, had previously worked as a militia commander in the Killamkota area. He participated in the attack on Gudhalam Veedhi Ashramam, G. Madugula in 2015. He had burnt an earthmover by pouring diesel at Yerragoppa village near Korukonda to create fear among the people on March 20, 2023. Mulajangi Chinnarao, who worked as a militia member in Killamkota area during 2013 to 2015, participated in Bachali Balakrishna murder in 2014 and also participated in the attack on Gudhalam Veedhi Ashramam in 2015, he said.

The ASR police have registered cases under Sections 387, 419, 120(b) IPC and Section 25 of the Indian Arms Act against the five persons, he added.

“Currently, there is no Maoist party activity in the region. People are advised to immediately inform the police if they receive any such calls and not to be afraid. It is important to note that these fake gangs are committing extortion using the name of the Maoist party,” the SP added. He said that efforts on to nab the remaining two accused.

Chintapalli Additional SP K.P.S. Kishore and the G. Madugula police were present.