Andhra Pradesh: Three killed in separate accidents in Anakapalli district

May 12, 2023 11:00 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons died in separate road accidents in Anakapalli district on Friday.

In one accident, two youth were allegedly hit by a private travels bus at Veduruwada area under Atchutapuram police station limits.

The bus heading towards Yelamanchali from Anakapalli has hit the duo while they were riding a motorcycle. The duo were shifted to Anakapalli hospital, where they died while undergoing treatment. It was learnt that the drive of the bus fled from the spot after the accident. Family members of the victims staged a protest demanding action against the bus driver. Atchutapuram police have registered a case.

In another case, a youth named Nookaraju died after the two-wheeler, which he was riding, was allegedly hit by a lorry at Nathavaram.

The body was shifted for post-mortem.

