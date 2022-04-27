Andhra Pradesh: Three, including a woman, from Uttar Pradesh arrested, 22 kg ganja seized

April 27, 2022 18:46 IST

The Araku Valley Police arrested three persons, including a woman, while they were allegedly trying to smuggle 22 kg ganja in their luggage bags posing as tourists in Alluri Sitharamaraju district on Wednesday morning.

As per the police, the three have been identified as Mohammed Ali, Junaid and Anam Ansari belong to Uttar Pradesh. They had arrived in Visakhapatnam district a few days ago by train and reached Araku in Alluri Sitharamaraju district. They had gone to an interior place bordering Odisha and had procured the ganja and stored them in luggage bags.

On Wednesday morning, the Araku Valley police found that they were moving suspiciously near RTC Complex. Upon further investigation, they found that the three persons were trying to smuggle ganja. Police said that their motto was to earn easy money.

Araku Valley Police have registered cases under relevant sections of NDPS. The trio were produced before Chodavaram court and sent in remand. Further investigation is on.