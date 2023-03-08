ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Three, including a woman, arrested in a murder case in Anakapalli district

March 08, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau

The Anakapalli district police arrested three persons, including a woman, on the charges of murder of a youth at Payakaraopeta on Wednesday.

The arrested were identified as M. Rajesh (21), B. Venkatesh (28) and S. Padma (32).

On February 27, body of one V.V. Nagendra (23) was found in a well at a P.L.Puram village. Based on the complaint from the kin of Nagendra, Payakaraopeta police registered a case.

Superintendent of Police S. Gowthami had formed special teams to arrest the accused.

Team led by Payakaraopeta Circle Inspector P. Appalaraju arrested the three accused on Wednesday.

As per the police, one Rajesh used to have close acquittance with a woman named S Padma. Nagendra who also hailed from the same village also used to move closely with her. Unable to digest this, Rajesh reportedly questioned Padma about this. She allegedly told Rajesh that Nagendra was troubling her asking to call him and stay with him.

Rajesh along with Venkatesh and Padma had decided to kill Nagendra. On February 27, Padma had called Nagendra and asked to come to her house. When Nagendra arrived, he allegedly killed him by strangulating him. Later the trio shifted the body on a two-wheeler and threw him into a well.

Cases were booked and the accused were sent in remand.

