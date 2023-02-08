HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh: three held for ‘promoting’ obscene dances at village goddess festival in Anakapalli district

February 08, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Ravikamatham police arrested three persons on Wednesday for allegedly promoting obscene dances during an entertainment programme as part of village goddess festival at Gompa village of Ravikamatham mandal of Anakapalli district. Police said that the incident came to light through social media platforms, when some of the audience at the show uploaded the videos.

Sub-Inspector Umamaheswara Rao said that the accused were identified as Kantireddi Sathibabu, Sagarapu Chandrasekhar and Matam Chiranjeevi.

Some of the villagers, including the Telugu Desam Party leaders, alleged that the programme was conducted under the aegis of the village sarpanch Kantireddi Govinda Rao.

