Andhra Pradesh: three die, two injured in different road accidents in Anakapalli district

Three persons died and two others were injured in three road accidents in Anakapalli district on Wednesday.

In one accident, a 20-year-old M. Penta Rao died after the two-wheeler on which he was riding was hit by another two-wheeler near Medivada village under Kothakota Police Station limits. The incident occurred on Tuesday night, while Penta Rao was returning home after attending a function. Two injured persons were shifted to King George Hospital for further treatment.

In another incident, a person aged around 35 years was hit by an unidentified vehicle near Koppaka Junction under Anakapalli (Rural) Police Station limits, late on Tuesday night. He died on the spot. The police said that they are yet to identify the deceased and other details in the road accident.

In another incident, a person aged around 40 years died in a road accident on NH-16 under Nakkapalli Police Station limits. The police are yet to ascertain the details.