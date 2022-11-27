  1. EPaper
Andhra Pradesh: three die after being hit by car at Yelamanchali in Anakapalli district

November 27, 2022 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons, including a woman, died reportedly after being hit by a car on NH-16 at Yelamanchali in Anakapalli district on Sunday.

According to Sub-Inspector of Yelamanchali (Rural) police station K. Sannibabu, the accident occurred at Pothureddipalem Junction. The car hit the two-wheeler and another two persons walking on the road. The person who was driving the two-wheeler, and the pedestrians, who were aged between 40 and 50 years, died in the accident. Of the three victims, two belonged to Yelamanchali, while one hailed from East Godavari district, the SI added.

Yelamanchali (Rural) Police have registered a case.

The police are yet to ascertain the reasons for the accident.

