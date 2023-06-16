Andhra Pradesh: Three dead, 23 others injured as passenger van falls into gorge on a ghat road in Alluri Sitharamaraju district

June 16, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - PADERU

Three passengers died and 23 others were injured when a van in which they were travelling fell into a gorge on the ghat road at Mattam Bheemavaram village, an interior tribal area under Mampa police station limits and Koyyuru mandal, in Alluri Sitharama Raju district. Though the incident occurred on June 15 late evening, it came to light after the police registered a case on Thursday night.

The deceased were identified as S. Loison (60), M. Mutyalamma (45) and Mutyalamma (50), all belonging to various areas in M. Bheemavaram panchayat.

All the passengers had gone to Pothavaram village to attend a weekly shandy and were returning to M. Bheemavaram village.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the reports, the incident allegedly occurred at around 5 p.m., when the driver of the van, Prasad, lost control over the vehicle allegedly due to brake failure on a steep slope on the ghat road.

The injured were immediately shifted to nearby Gurthedu Primary Health Centre (PHC) for treatment. Later, they were shifted to Rampachodavaram for further treatment. It was learnt that some of the injured are going to be shifted to Rajamahendravaram for advanced treatment.

Sub-Inspector of Mampa Police Station Lokesh Kumar said that they have registered a case. The bodies were shifted to a hospital for post-mortem.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.