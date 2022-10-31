Andhra Pradesh: third edition of Indo-Pacific Endeavour -2022 will focus on interoperability, says Commander of Australian Fleet

Rear Admiral Jonathan Earley, Commander of Australian Fleet, along with other Commanders onboard HMAS Anzac, in Visakhapatnam on Monday. The ship has arrived in Visakhapatnam as part the Indo-Pacific Endeavour -2022. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The third edition of Indo-Pacific Endeavour (IPE)-2022 will focus on furthering the military and national commitment between the friendly countries in the Indo-Pacific region, with special emphasis on climate change, environmental issues and humanitarian response and aid, Rear Admiral Jonathan Earley, Commander of Australian Fleet, has said.

The Rear Admiral is on a four-day visit to the city, beginning October 30, as part of the IPE-2022.

Addressing a section of the media onboard HMAS Anzac, an Anzac-class frigate of the Royal Australian Navy (RAN) on October 31, he said that apart from Anzac, HMAS Adelaide, a Canberra-class landing helicopter dock, is also docked in Visakhapatnam.

ADVERTISEMENT

Five RAN ships with about 1,500 personnel are participating in this edition of the IPE-2022. As many as 14 countries are participating in this exercise.

“Military exercise is just a part of it. The idea is to enhance interoperability and trust. At times of disaster or conflict, there will be no time to deliberate or discuss on the assistance or permission to land a helicopter on a ship. This exercise is planned to enhance that interoperability and trust, so that things can be handled quickly without any hassle,” said Rear Admiral Earley.

Amphibious operation

For the first time, amphibious operations and exercise have been included in the IPE-2022. HMAS Adelaide is carrying about 500 officers and soldiers, as part of the joint task force, and they will be taking part in the exercise with Indian land forces such as the 54th Infantry Division and special forces of the Indian Navy such as the Marcos (Marine Commandos).

“We are carrying eight helicopters and 35 vehicles onboard Adelaide. We will be involved in a number of amphibious operations such as reconnaissance, surveillance, search and rescue and military operations,” said Col. Dough Pashley, Commander of the Australian Land Forces.

The idea is to bring ship and land forces together for better interoperability. Australian land forces will be exercising with the Indian Army in Rajasthan in November and December, he said.

“The Indian Army personnel have visited Australia a number of times in the past for various exercises and we have good cooperation and understanding,” he said.

Phillipa Hay, Commander of Australian Amphibious Task Force, said that amphibious operations were very critical. “In this edition of the IPE, we will be working together with INS Jalashwa, an amphibious transport dock. The Australian forces have a number of women in the combat team. We welcome women in all areas of defence, including in combat roles,” she said.

In a statement, Australia’s High Commissioner Barry O’Farrell said that the Australian Government’s commitment was to be open, inclusive and resilient in the Indo-Pacific region.

Commodore Mal Wise, Commander of the IPE-22, said this exercise would not only strengthen the relationship in this region, but also give an opportunity to learn from the partners such as India and Indonesia.

Commanders of Adelaide and Anzac, Troy Duggan and David Mc Pherson, were also present on the occasion.