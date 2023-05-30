Andhra Pradesh: There is a change in attitude of people towards Congress after its success in Karnataka polls, says Chinta Mohan

May 30, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Congress leader and former MP Chinta Mohan said that there is a change in the attitude of people towards the Congress Party after its success in the Assembly elections in Karnataka. The Congress, if elected to power in Andhra Pradesh, will make a leader from the Kapu community as Chief Minister for two-and-half-years and give the post to a leader from the weaker sections for the remaining part of the tenure.

Addressing a media conference here on Tuesday, Mr. Mohan felt that the Congress made a mistake in the past by making K. Rosaiah as Chief Minister instead of Konidela Chiranjeevi. He said that had Mr. Chiranjeevi been made the CM, the situation would have been different for the Congress party. Replying to another query, Mr. Mohan said that the Congress would reverse the decision of Modi government on strategic sale of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant(VSP), if voted to power in the 2024 elections. He alleged that both the Telugu Desam and the YSR Congress governments had failed to develop the State after being given the mandate by people.

Referring to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy as his friend’s son, he said: “I thought he will do something for the welfare of the poor, but he deprived them of scholarships. The Congress had built many houses for the weaker sections but the YSR Congress Party government had only painted them without building new ones, he alleged. Saying that he had known Mr. Chandrababu Naidu for the past 50 years as they both had studied in Tirupati. It was unfortunate that Mr. Naidu, who boasts of serving as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for 14 years, had not even developed his native Kuppam constituency. He sought to know what Mr. Naidu had done for Chittoor, Visakhapatnam and Rajahmundry during his 14-year tenure.

The Congress leader alleged that only two communities had ruled Andhra Pradesh during the last 75 years of Independence. He alleged that both the TDP and the YSRCP had neglected the BCs and wondered whether they would make an OBC leader as Chief Minister in the next elections.

Replying to queries, he said that the Congress was now facing a similar situation, like the one when Kasu Brahmananda Reddy brought the ‘Reddy Congress’ against ‘Indira Congress’ in 1978. The Indira Congress won the elections. On Y.S. Sharmila meeting Congress leader and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, he said that the Congress would welcome her, if she wished to join the party.