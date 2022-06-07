Andhra Pradesh: tension prevails as some people question MLA on government schemes in Anakapalli district

The MLA accuses them of being followers of TDP leader Ayyanna Patrudu

Mild tension prevailed at Golugondapeta village in Nathavaram mandal in Anakapalli district on Tuesday morning after YSR Congress Party MLA Petla Uma Sankara Ganesh was questioned by some beneficiaries of the government schemes.

The MLA went to the village as part of the party programme ‘Gadapa Gadapaku mana prabhutvam’, which highlights the welfare schemes of the government and also enquires whether the beneficiaries have been getting the benefits on time.

When the MLA was talking about the schemes, a few beneficiaries from the village complained that they have not been receiving the benefits.

The discussion turned to an argument between the MLA and beneficiaries, which later resulted in a ruckus. The MLA lost his cool and accused the beneficiaries of being the followers of former TDP MLA from Narsipatnam Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu.

He also reportedly used unparliamentary language that was captured on video and later the videos went viral.

The police present there had to intervene and separate the jostling party workers and the beneficiaries.

It is learnt that activists of the YSR Congress Party and the TDP have approached the police to book cases.