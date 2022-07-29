Visakhapatnam

Andhra Pradesh: Tension prevails as boats, nets set afire at fishermen’s village in Vizag

Staff Reporter VISAKHAPATNAM July 29, 2022 18:30 IST
Updated: July 29, 2022 18:30 IST

Tension prevailed as a group of unidentified persons, suspected to be natives of Peda Jalaripeta, set afire boats and fishing nets near Jalari Yendada over the row over the use of ring nets, post July 28 (Thursday) midnight.

The government has banned the use of ring nets within 8 km off the coast. A group of fishermen allege that despite the ban, another group is still using it.

A posse of police personnel were deputed in the coastal villages anticipating unrest after the incident. The police are also mulling to impose prohibitory orders under Section 144 in the fishing villages to prevent clashes among fishermen.

According to Teddu Gurunatham, a fisherman from Jalari Yendada, the miscreants set five fishing boats and four nets on fire at around 1 a.m. on July 29 (Friday).

“The people who were sleeping in the open noticed the fire and doused the flames. Five boats have been partially damaged, while four nets have been gutted. We estimate a loss of around ₹45 lakh,” said Mr. Gurunatham, demanding action against the culprits.

Some fishermen alleged that the miscreants had also attacked them with sharp objects. The locals also captured a few boats that were purportedly used by the miscreants.

The issues pertaining to use of ring nets sparked a row during January this year and police force was deployed at the fishing villages. The police also set up pickets and counselled the elderly persons from the fishermen community.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Dwaraka Sub-Division) R.V.S.N. Murthy and other officers inspected the spot. No arrests were made till the last report came in. However, the police said that the situation was under control.

Meanwhile, BJP MLC P.V.N. Madhav visited Jalari Yendada village and interacted with the fishermen. Condemning the arson, he alleged that the Andhra Pradesh government had failed in addressing the issue properly and this was causing unrest among fishermen.

