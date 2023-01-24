ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Telugu film ‘Rebels of Thupakulagudem’ is all set to hit the silver screen on February 3

January 24, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The entire film was shot in the village Thupakulagudem in Telangana, say crew

The Hindu Bureau

A film `Rebels of Thupakulagudem’, which is made against the backdrop of a job scam that first took place in a village in Jharkhand, will be released in 200 plus theatres across the world on February 3, the film’s team said here on Tuesday.

Director Jayadeep Vishnu, actors Shrikant Rathod, Praveen Kandela and Jaiyetri Makana told reporters here that the entire film was shot in the village Thupakulagudem in Telangana.

“There will be some scenes on Naxals as part of the story, but it is not about the extremists. The movie is family friendly with mass elements and comedy track. Mani Sharma has given the music,” said Mr. Rathod. About 60 new actors were introduced in the movie, he added.

Make most of your subscription

