ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Telugu Desam Party activists object to remarks made by Housing Minister against Naidu

July 28, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

‘Jogi Ramesh has been making derogatory comments against the opposition leaders to impress the Chief Minister’

The Hindu Bureau

Housing minister Jogi Ramesh

Members from Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Friday staged a protest condemning the comments made by Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh against former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. The TDP leaders tore photos and posters of Mr. Ramesh and slapped the posters with slippers during the demonstration.

Former MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao, Bandaru Satyanarayana, corporators from the TDP and Mahila wing members took part in the protest. The members alleged that the Minister has been making derogatory comments against the opposition party leaders to impress the Chief Minister. They also demanded his suspension from the State Cabinet.

During the protest, Mr. Palla Srinivasa Rao said that a political representative should be a role model for the youth and upcoming generations. But in Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s governance, the Ministers are becoming his puppets and are coming up with cheap tricks to impress their leader keeping in view the coming elections.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

TDP floor leader Peela Srinivasa Rao and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US