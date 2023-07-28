HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh: Telugu Desam Party activists object to remarks made by Housing Minister against Naidu

‘Jogi Ramesh has been making derogatory comments against the opposition leaders to impress the Chief Minister’

July 28, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Housing minister Jogi Ramesh

Members from Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Friday staged a protest condemning the comments made by Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh against former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. The TDP leaders tore photos and posters of Mr. Ramesh and slapped the posters with slippers during the demonstration.

Former MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao, Bandaru Satyanarayana, corporators from the TDP and Mahila wing members took part in the protest. The members alleged that the Minister has been making derogatory comments against the opposition party leaders to impress the Chief Minister. They also demanded his suspension from the State Cabinet.

During the protest, Mr. Palla Srinivasa Rao said that a political representative should be a role model for the youth and upcoming generations. But in Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s governance, the Ministers are becoming his puppets and are coming up with cheap tricks to impress their leader keeping in view the coming elections.

TDP floor leader Peela Srinivasa Rao and others were present.

