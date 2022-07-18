Andhra Pradesh: TDP welcomes Supreme Court order directing State govt. to return ₹1,100 crore to SDRF

July 18, 2022 21:25 IST

‘State government is diverting the funds for other purposes’

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Parliamentary district president Palla Srinivasa Rao has welcomed the order of the Supreme Court directing the State government to return the State Disaster Response Fund(SDRF) of ₹1,100 crore, which was diverted for other schemes.

Addressing a media conference here on Monday, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that the Supreme Court had ruled that the amount should be deposited within two weeks. The TDP leader alleged that the State government had failed to pay the compensation to the dependents of thousands of COVID-19 victims. The dependents were running from pillar to post for the money. He alleged that the State government was indulging in ‘vote bank politics’ by diverting the COVID-19 funds for other purposes.

The court has also ruled that the dependents of the victims have to be paid the compensation within 30 days. He alleged that the cause of deaths was being shown as ‘cardiac arrest’ and ‘multi organ failure’ to avoid payment of compensation to the families of COVID-19 victims. He alleged that while the official statistics put the COVID-19 toll at 14,000, the actual fatalities would be more than 19 times of that number.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao, who filed the case in the Supreme Court, said that the compensation amounts were credited to the accounts of the four persons, whose names were given as a case study, in the petition. He alleged that this was done to make the court believe that they had made the payment of compensation as directed by it.

He said that the funds payable under Disaster Act, 2005, should not be diverted for other purposes. If that was done, the amount should be paid with simple interest.

TDP State general secretary Md. Nazeer, Visakhapatnam Parliamentary district general secretary Pasarla Prasad and Corporator Palla Srinivas were present.