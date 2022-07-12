Andhra Pradesh: TDP terms Vijayamma’s resignation from YSR Congress Party a drama

‘She should have stood by the people of the State’

Telugu Desam Party(TDP) State general secretary Md. Nazeer has described the resignation of Y.S. Vijayamma as honorary president of the YSR Congress Party as a ‘drama’ meant to deceive the people.

Addressing a media conference here on Tuesday, Mr. Nazeer alleged that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government failed to keep its promises made to the people. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had done injustice to his own sister Sharmila by not giving her any position in the YSRCP. She floated a new party – YSR Telangana Party – upset at being ignored by her brother, Mr. Nazeer alleged

Reacting to the statement of Ms. Vijayamma that she quitting as honorary president of tje YSRCP as she was against creating problems to her son by continuing in the party, the TDP leader said that Ms. Vijayamma should have stood by the people of Andhra Pradesh. Ms. Vijayamma had also said that her daughter Sharmila was fighting a lone battle in Telanagana and needed her support.

Mr. Nazeer alleged that the people of Andhra Pradesh felt cheated. He also alleged that both Mr. Jagan and Ms. Sharmila were using the name of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy to deceive the people of both the Telugu States.

Referring to the welfare schemes of the YSR Congress Party government, he alleged that the government was giving with one hand and taking it away with the other. The total debt of the State stands at more than ₹8.34 lakh crore and this meant that the individual debt on each citizen in Andhra Pradesh amounted to over ₹1 lakh. He appealed to the people to understand the situation.