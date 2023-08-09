August 09, 2023 11:20 pm | Updated 11:20 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Former MLA and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Visakhapatnam Parliamentary Constituency president Palla Srinivasa Rao on Wednesday alleged that the YSRCP government was unable to digest that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu’s ongoing campaign by visiting irrigation projects is gaining popularity among the people across the State. Condemning booking of cases against the TDP supremo and other party leaders, Mr Srinivasa Rao said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is taking the law into his hands.

Addressing a press conference at TDP office here, Mr Srinivasa Rao said that the YSRCP should be held responsible for the incident in Thamballapalli Assembly constituency in Annamayya district. He also reminded that when TDP was in government, they did not create unrest in the opposition party’s campaigns. He also demanded withdrawal of cases booked against the TDP leaders.