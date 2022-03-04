Andhra Pradesh: TDP seeks early action in Viveka murder case

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) State general secretary Md. Nazeer has alleged that Avinash Reddy, who is the prime suspect in the murder of his paternal uncle Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy, had feigned innocence and had demanded arrest of the accused.

Soon after the murder on March 15, 2019, Avinash Reddy had held a media conference and wondered who could have killed his uncle. He had even told the police, that they (Avinash and others) thought their uncle had died due to blood vomittings but there were injuries on his forehead and behind the head and had even expressed suspicion on the death, recalled Mr. Nazeer at a media conference, here on Friday.

The TDP leader played an audio recording of the press conference held by Avinash Reddy. The TDP general secretary said that in the last three years, the CBI had examined 207 witnesses in the case including relatives and acquaintances of the victim and had zeroed in on Avinash Reddy.

He appealed to the Governor and the Prime Minister to intervene in the case and ensure that the culprits in the case were booked.