Andhra Pradesh: TDP SC Cell condemns murder of Dalit woman in Prakasam district

June 06, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Visakha Parliament SC Cell president Budumuri Govind has condemned the murder of Dalit woman Hanumayamma, of Kondapi constituency in Prakasam district, allegedly by a YSRCP leader.

Addressing a media conference here on Tuesday, Mr. Govind alleged that the accused, hailing from the same village, hit the compound wall of the house with a tractor and as the woman fell to the ground, the tractor ran over Hanumayamma, killing her on the spot. He said that the victim was a sympathiser of the TDP, and her husband was a local TDP leader. He alleged that such attacks were occurring regularly at some place or the other in the State. He demanded that the accused be immediately arrested, and the YSR Congress Party government should allot a house, give a government job to a dependent in the family and pay ex gratia to the family, failing which Dalit organisations would launch a State-wide agitation.

TDP SC Cell general secretary John was present.