Andhra Pradesh: TDP releases 1,111-point ‘people’s chargesheet’

All sectors pertaining to development have collapsed in YSRCP’s tenure

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Andhra Pradesh unit president K. Atchannaidu on Monday released a 1,111-point ‘people’s chargesheet’ on what the party alleged as the ‘Three-year misrule’ of the YSR Congress Party government in the State.

Releasing the document to the media here on Monday, the TDP leader said that the ruling party had no moral right to celebrate its three years in the office. “All sections of the society are suffering. All sectors pertaining to development have collapsed,” said Atchannaidu.

He alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had taken the State backwards by 30 years with frauds, atrocities and anarchic policies.

“Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had nothing to boast of during the World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos. He had no choice but to claim false credit for the Adani Data Centre, which was brought to the State during the TDP’s tenure. The Greenco power company was also brought to Kurnool during the TDP rule,” he said.

Mr. Atchannaidu alleged that the Kakinada YSRCP MLC had killed his driver and the State government had tried to pass it off as an ‘accident death’.

Mr. Atchannaidu alleged frauds to the tune of ₹5,000 crore in ‘Nadu – Nedu’ scheme.