Andhra Pradesh: TDP president Naidu to visit irrigation projects in North Andhra on August 8

July 29, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

He will also address a public meeting either at Chodavaram or Madugula, says party leader

The Hindu Bureau

Former MLA and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Visakhapatnam Parliamentary Constituency President Palla Srinivasa Rao has announced that former Chief Minister and TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu will be arriving to Visakhapatnam on August 8 and would visit various irrigation projects, including Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanthi. He said that Mr. Naidu will also conduct a public meeting either at Chodavaram or Madugula during his visit.

‘Release Whie Paper on projects’

Addressing a press conference at the TDP office on Saturday, Mr. Palla Srinivasa Rao alleged that the YSR Congress Party has completely neglected irrigation projects of coastal Andhra Pradesh region. He said that in the last four years ₹4,375 crore was spent on irrigation projects in the region, while at least ₹40,000 crore was needed to complete them. He demanded that the State government release a White Paper on the amount spent on irrigation projects in the last four years

The government has also failed to complete Polavaram project. So far, the Chief Minister himself has announced three dates for its completion and missed all of them, he said. Due to lack of knowledge on irrigation projects, the State government is unable to complete them, he alleged.

He said that the YSRCP government was claiming that they have been developing the State in all aspects. But in reality, the ruling party has made the State debt-ridden, he said.

TDP floor leader in GVMC Peela Srinivasa Rao and others were present.

