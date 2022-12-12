Andhra Pradesh: TDP leaders submit representation to Visakhapatnam District Collector over alleged irregularities in North Andhra Graduate MLC voters list

December 12, 2022 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Members of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) submitted a representation to District Collector A. Mallikarjuna to address the alleged irregularities that has taken place in the preparation of North Andhra Graduates MLC voters list during the ‘Spandana’ programme here on Monday. TDP members including former Minister Ch Ayyanna Patrudu, former MLA and party Visakhapatnam Parliamentary Constituency president Palla Srinivasa Rao and TDP MLC candidate G. Chinni Kumari were present.

In the representation, the TDP leaders alleged that names of Class III, V, X and Intermediate pass-outs and even illiterates were included in the voters list. They alleged that some names were added twice and even more. The TDP leaders alleged that some voters were included without their photos and a large number of TDP voters were removed from the list. They said that the ruling party leaders exerted pressure on officias for inclusion of ineigible as voters. The members urged the District Collector to address the issue at the earliest.