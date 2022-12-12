Andhra Pradesh: TDP leaders submit representation to Visakhapatnam District Collector over alleged irregularities in North Andhra Graduate MLC voters list

December 12, 2022 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

‘Names of Class III, V, X and Intermediate pass-outs and even illiterates were included in the voters list’

The Hindu Bureau

Members of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) submitted a representation to District Collector A. Mallikarjuna to address the alleged irregularities that has taken place in the preparation of North Andhra Graduates MLC voters list during the ‘Spandana’ programme here on Monday. TDP members including former Minister Ch Ayyanna Patrudu, former MLA and party Visakhapatnam Parliamentary Constituency president Palla Srinivasa Rao and TDP MLC candidate G. Chinni Kumari were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the representation, the TDP leaders alleged that names of Class III, V, X and Intermediate pass-outs and even illiterates were included in the voters list. They alleged that some names were added twice and even more. The TDP leaders alleged that some voters were included without their photos and a large number of TDP voters were removed from the list. They said that the ruling party leaders exerted pressure on officias for inclusion of ineigible as voters. The members urged the District Collector to address the issue at the earliest.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US