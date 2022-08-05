Visakhapatnam

Andhra Pradesh: TDP leaders seek resignation of YSR Congress Party MP Gorantla Madhav over alleged obscene video

Special Correspondent VISAKHAPATNAM August 05, 2022 17:26 IST
Updated: August 05, 2022 17:26 IST

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders have demanded the resignation of YSR Congress Party MP Gorantla Madhav owning moral responsibility for the leak of his (Mr. Madhav’s) obscene video on social media.

Addressing a media conference, here on Friday, the TDP leaders demanded that the AP Women’s Commission come out with an answer on what action, it intended to take against the MP for his obscene behaviour in the video.

TDP Visakhapatnam Parliament district president Palla Srinivasa Rao alleged that Ministers and MP s were indulging in extramarital affairs and public display of obscenity but the Chief Minister was silent on the issue

Former MLA and TDP South Constituency in-charge Gandi Babji wondered whether the Chief Minister was planning to reward party leaders, who indulge in such illegal activities, with higher posts. These leaders have no fear as the Chief Minister was behind them. The people would teach them a lesson at the right time, he said.

TDP leaders Korada Raja Babu, Md. Nazeer, M. Pranava Gopal, Lodagala Krishna, V.S.N. Murthy Yadav, Chikkala Vijaybabu, Ganta Nookaraju A. Srinivasa Rao, G. Appalanaidu and Podugu Kumar were present.

