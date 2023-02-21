ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: TDP leaders seek arrest of Gannavaram MLA for attack on the party office

February 21, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

‘Police were seen pleading with the perpetrators of the attack’

The Hindu Bureau

The vandalisation of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) office at Gannavaram in the Krishna district has created a sense of insecurity among the people of the State, TDP leader and former Minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy has said.

Addressing a media conference here on Tuesday, Mr. Murthy came down heavily on the State government alleging that it was unleashing a reign of terror. It was all the more unfortunate that the attack on the party office had occurred in the presence of police personnel. He alleged that the police were seen pleading with the perpetrators of the attack. He decried the booking of cases against the TDP leaders.

The former Minister sought the intervention of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and dismissal of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government and surrender of the DGP. He sought to know what had happened to TDP leader Pattabhi, who went to file a complaint with the police. He demanded the arrest of Gannavaram MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

TDP Parliament district president Palla Srinivasa Rao called upon the people of Gannavaram to ensure that people like Mr. Vamsi were not re-elected. He alleged that IPS officers were toeing the line of the ruling party leaders. He recalled that former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who has Z-category security, was made to walk for 7 km.

Former Minister Kondru Murali alleged that the attack had taken place under the direction of YSRCP Adviser Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy.

Visakhapatnam East MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, MLC Duvvarapu Rama Rao, TDP South Constituency in-charge Gandi Babji, party leaders Pasarla Prasad and Md. Nazeer were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US