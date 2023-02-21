Andhra Pradesh: TDP leaders seek arrest of Gannavaram MLA for attack on the party office

February 21, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The vandalisation of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) office at Gannavaram in the Krishna district has created a sense of insecurity among the people of the State, TDP leader and former Minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy has said.

Addressing a media conference here on Tuesday, Mr. Murthy came down heavily on the State government alleging that it was unleashing a reign of terror. It was all the more unfortunate that the attack on the party office had occurred in the presence of police personnel. He alleged that the police were seen pleading with the perpetrators of the attack. He decried the booking of cases against the TDP leaders.

The former Minister sought the intervention of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and dismissal of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government and surrender of the DGP. He sought to know what had happened to TDP leader Pattabhi, who went to file a complaint with the police. He demanded the arrest of Gannavaram MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi.

TDP Parliament district president Palla Srinivasa Rao called upon the people of Gannavaram to ensure that people like Mr. Vamsi were not re-elected. He alleged that IPS officers were toeing the line of the ruling party leaders. He recalled that former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who has Z-category security, was made to walk for 7 km.

Former Minister Kondru Murali alleged that the attack had taken place under the direction of YSRCP Adviser Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy.

Visakhapatnam East MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, MLC Duvvarapu Rama Rao, TDP South Constituency in-charge Gandi Babji, party leaders Pasarla Prasad and Md. Nazeer were present.