Andhra Pradesh: TDP leaders criticise demolition of compound wall of Ayyanna Patrudu’s house

It is politics of revenge and YSR Congress leaders will be made to pay back, they say

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders and party workers held a meeting in protest against what they called ‘unjustified’ demolition of the compound wall of the house of former Minister and TDP Polit Bureau Member Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu, at Narsipatnam in Anakapalli district on Monday.

The meeting was held as part of the ‘Chalo Narsipatnam’ protest, organised by the TDP in support of Mr. Patrudu. TDP leaders and party workers reached Mr. Patrudu’s house from the city and other parts of the district. It was, however, learnt that local leaders from various mandals of Narsipatnam were taken into preventive custody

Though a joint survey was planned on Monday reportedly on the plea of the family members of Mr. Patrudu, it was not taken up as the Andhra Pradesh High Court has issued interim orders not to go ahead with the demolition, pending its final verdict.

TDP leaders Palla Srinivasa Rao, Gandi Babji, Peela Govind and several others sat on a protest in the tent erected outside Mr. Patrudu’s house. The party leaders condemned the demolition of the compound wall in the early hours and that too on a Sunday to prevent the aggrieved from seeking judicial recourse. They alleged that it was nothing but ‘politics of revenge’ and warned that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders would be made to pay back for “their mistakes”.

‘Undemocratic way’

Former BJP MLA P. Vishnu Kumar Raju also condemned the demolition and termed it as undemocratic way of doing things. The authorities concerned appear to have scant respect for court orders, as the courts have already said long ago that no demolition activity should take place after sunset and before sunrise. It appears to be a fashion for the YSRCP government to do such intimidating things after dark, said Mr. Raju.