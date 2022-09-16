Andhra Pradesh: TDP leader takes exception to Amarnath’s comments on North Andhra

‘IT Minister has not done anything for the development of Anakapalli district or the region’

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) State secretary Bandaru Appalanaidu wondered whether anyone wanting to come to North Andhra have to take the permission of Minister for Industries and IT Gudivada Amarnath or Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Reacting to the statements of Mr. Amarnath referring to North Andhra as ‘our region’, Mr. Appalanaidu sought to know from where YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders V. Vijaya Sai Reddy and Y.V. Subba Reddy came. They were presiding over industrial and other officials meeting though they do not belong to the region. People from various States of India have made Visakhapatnam their home and take pride in calling it as their city, Mr. Appalanaidu said.

He wondered as to what Mr. Amarnath had done for Anakapalli district or North Andhra region after being elected as an MLA. Mr. Amarnath, who had launched an agitation for railway zone before the elections, had not even met the Railway Minister in Delhi on the issue after becoming a Minister. Similarly, work on the construction of the medical college at Anakapalli has not started and he doesn’t seem to be bothered about it, the TDP leader alleged.

Taking strong exception to Mr. Amarnath’s comments on insider trading at Amaravati, the TDP leader said that insider trading had taken place in the Land Pooling Scheme (LPS) by the YSR Congress Party government at Anakapalli. He alleged that YSRCP leaders were involved in it.

TDP State secretary Kotni Balaji, party leaders Podugu Kumar, B. Govind, P. Jayaraj, John and N. Sankar Rao were present.