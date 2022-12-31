ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: TDP leader Bandaru refutes criticism of YSRCP leaders on Kandukur incident

December 31, 2022 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

‘Soon after the tragic incident, Naidu visited the hospital, met the family members and provided financial assistance to the bereaved families’

The Hindu Bureau

Former MLA and Telugu Desam Party(TDP) leader Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy has refuted the claims of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders, who are pointing an accusing finger at former Chief Minister N. Chandrabababu Naidu for the death of several TDP supporters at Kandukur in Nellore district.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Mr. Satyanarayana said that soon after the tragic incident, Mr. Naidu had visited the hospital, met the family members, provided financial assistance to the bereaved families and also promised support to them. He said that the TDP has always provided a helping hand to the family of TDP supporters and members, whenever such a situation arose.

Mr. Satyanarayana Murthy alleged that when Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was in the Opposition, about 10 YSRCP supporters died and many were injured at a public meeting. But he had failed to help them. The TDP leader alleged that the Chief Minister had not even attended the obsequies of Vivekananda Reddy. The TDP leader said that Mr. Jagan’s public meeting at Narsipatnam does not serve any purpose as he had failed to address issues pertaining to Anakapalli district.

