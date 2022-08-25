Andhra Pradesh: TDP lashes out at YSRCP over vandalism of Kuppam canteen

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is indulging in vengeful politics and is bent on destroying the democratic fabric of the State, alleged Telugu Desam Party Visakhapatnam Parliamentary constituency president Palla Srinivasa Rao.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao made the remarks in the wake of the vandalism of an Anna Canteen in Kuppam. The Anna Canteen, which was established by the TDP, was scheduled to be inaugurated by TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday. However, it was razed just hours before its scheduled inauguration reportedly by YSRCP cadres.

TDP leaders and workers held a protest at Gandhi Statue near the GVMC office and at Gajuwaka over the incident.

Lashing out at the YSRCP, Mr. Srinivasa Rao accused Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy of pursuing vengeful politics. “The core essence of democracy is a strong opposition, which Mr. Jagan is bent on destroying. This shows his immaturity, as he does not understand the basic difference between ‘opposition’ and the ‘enemy’. He is pursuing vengeful politics,” he alleged.

TDP Visakhapatnam (East) MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu said that destroying the Anna Canteen that was intended to serve the poor was inhuman.

“In my political career, never did I see any ruling party trying to disrupt a meeting or programme of the opposition. There is a basic understanding that if one party proposes to hold a meeting at a particular place, then the other should give way. But here in Andhra it is playing out differently,” he said.