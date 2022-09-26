Andhra Pradesh: TDP dares YSRCP leaders for an open debate on the contribution of Naidu to North Andhra

Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy lists out 18 projects brought by the TDP national president to the region and challenges YSRCP leaders to disprove them

Criticising Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana for his comments that Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president and former CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu has done nothing for Visakhapatnam or North Andhra, former TDP Minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy challenged Mr. Satyanarayana and other leaders for an open debate at the Gandhi statue here.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, he listed out 18 projects and challenged the YSRCP leaders to say that they were not brought by Mr. Naidu to this region.

Listing out a few of them, he said it was Mr. Naidu who initiated the Atchutapuram SEZ, the Pharma City at Parawada, HSBC call centre, Anakapalli- Anandapuram six-lane road, IIPE, IIM and the Sujala Sravanthi project.

What Mr. Naidu has done for this region, YSRCP or Mr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy has not done a small fraction of it, Mr. Satyanarayana Murthy said.

Visakhapatnam (East) MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu from the TDP remarked, “YSRCP leaders are talking of making Visakhapatnam the Executive capital and development of the city, but they turned it from being one of the biggest districts to the smallest, leaving very little scope for development.”

Mr. Botcha Satyanarayana appears to have no knowledge that it was Mr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy who diverted ₹1,100 crore from VUDA (Visakhapatnam Urban Development Authority) to build the ORR (other ring road) in Hyderabad, he said.