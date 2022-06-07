Andhra Pradesh: TDP Araku Parliamentary Committee meet deplores ‘misrule’ of YSRCP government

‘ST communities are being neglected and the fate of tribal varsity is not known’

‘ST communities are being neglected and the fate of tribal varsity is not known’

The Coordination Committee meeting of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Araku Parliamentary constituency was held at the party office here on Tuesday.

Former MLC and TDP Polit Bureau Member Gummadi Sandhya Rani alleged that ST communities were being neglected under the YSR Congress Party rule. The fate of the Tribal University was not known and ration supplies were not reaching the tribal villages. She said that three tribal panchayats in Salur were not getting the monthly ration supplies.

She alleged that only coupons were being given but not the ration commodities. The tribal people have come to believe that ration supply meant only rice but not other commodities. While unemployed youth used to get vehicles at 50% subsidy during the TDP rule, now they have no employment.

Referring to the ‘harassment’ of TDP leader Gouthu Sirisha for posting a comment on social media, Ms. Sandhya Rani alleged that there was breakdown of law and order in the State. She said that the people would teach the YSRCP a lesson in the next elections.

Former MLA Giddi Eswari alleged that wrong entries were being made in the land records to deprive the tribal people of various welfare schemes.

Former Minister Sravan demanded the release of a White Paper on the utilisation of funds under the ST Sub-Plan. The inclusion of Rampachodavaram in Paderu was not administratively feasible. The poor results in the SSC examination were an indication of the failure of the government, he alleged.

Party leaders Nimmaka Jayakrishna (Palakonda), T. Jagadeeswari (Kurupam), Bobbili Chiranjeevi (Parvathipuram) and Vantala Rajeswari (Rampachodavaram) were among those who attended.