Andhra Pradesh: TDP activists stage protest against obstruction of Naidu’s meeting by police

February 18, 2023 12:36 am | Updated 12:36 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

BJP leader also deplores police action

The Hindu Bureau

Leaders and activists of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) staging protest at the Gandhi Statue, near the GVMC building, in Visakhapatnam on Friday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) workers staged a protest against the alleged high-handed behaviour of the police, in obstructing the public meeting of TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu at Anaparthi in East Godavari district on the plea of lack of permission, at the Gandhi statue, near the GVMC, here, on Friday.

TDP Visakhapatnam Parliament district president Palla Srinivasa Rao, Visakhapatnam south constituency party in charge Gandi Babji, party leaders Golagani Veera Rao, B. Vijayalakshmi, Narasimhachari, Villuri Chakravarthi, D. Satyanarayana, A. Jagadish, GB Ravi Shankar, N. Shankar Rao, Valisetty Tataji and Budumuri Govind were among those who participated in the protest.

Meanwhile, BJP State vice president and former MLA P. Vishnu Kumar took strong exception to the action of the police in obstructing the Opposition leader N. Chandrababu Naidu from holding the public meeting. He said that the Chief Minister or the Director General of Police (DGP) should own responsibility, if anything happened to Mr. Naidu due to security breach.

Mr. Vishnu Kumar Raju wondered as to why the Chief Minister was worried about the public meeting, when he was confident of winning all the 175 Assembly seats. He said that the newly appointed Governor should initiate measures to ensure that such incidents do not recur.

