Andhra Pradesh: take steps to prevent accidents, Anakapalli SP directs officials

‘Arrange caution boards for the safety of commuters’

Anakapalli Superintendent of Police S. Gowthami has instructed the officials to identify accident prone-areas along the NH-16 and other roads and arrange caution boards for the safety of commuters. She also asked the police personnel to find reasons for the accidents and take steps to prevent them She conducted a crime meeting with police officials at Anakapalli on Friday.

The SP has asked the officials to trace and arrest accused in NDPS cases. She has also asked them to conduct surprise raids on the lodges. She spoke on the on-going Parivarthana 2.0 programme and action being taken against the illegal ID arrack manufacturing units.

Additional S.P Narsipatnam Ch Manikanta, Additional SP (Crimes), B Lakshmi Narayana and others were present.