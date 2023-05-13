HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh: Suspecting fidelity, man kills wife in Anakapalli district

May 13, 2023 05:46 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A 35-year-old man allegedly killed his wife suspecting her fidelity at Cheedika village in Nakkapalli mandal of Anakapalli district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Ch. Rajyalakshmi (26).

As per reports, one Ch. Nagendra Varma was having disputes with his wife Rajyalakshmi over a period of time. He allegedly had an argument with her for talking on phone for long hours. On Saturday, he had a fight with his wife again, when he took a wooden log and hit her on the head, leading to her death.

The couple had two children, it was learnt.

Nakkapalle police took Nagendra Varma into their custody. A case was registered.

