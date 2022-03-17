Andhra Pradesh: Supermarket in Vizag found selling expired goods

Staff covered the expiry date by pasting stickers, says Vigilance SP

Sleuths from Vigilance & Enforcement, Food Safety Department, and Legal Metrology Department conducted a raid on Spencer’s supermarket at Pandurangapuram near Beach Road on Thursday. The officials found that the store management has been allegedly selling food items which were past their expiry date.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police of Vigilance & Enforcement G. Swaroopa Rani, during their inspection, they found that five-litre oil cans which had crossed their expiry date three months ago were being sold to customers at a discount of 20% on the MRP. The store staff had allegedly made efforts to cover the expiry date with stickers and offer tags, she said. This apart, the store was also charging an additional ₹20 on one litre cooking oil packets, she said. Similarly, expired toned milk and flavoured milk were also being sold, she said.

Ms. Swaroopa Rani said that cases were registered against the store management for selling expired stocks and imposing additional charges.

Vigilance officials said that they have been conducting raids on shops keeping in view the hoarding of cooking oils leading to an artificial scarcity and rise in prices. She said that the raids would continue in the city.